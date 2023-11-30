Home / India News / 2023 set to be the warmest year on record, says WMO latest report

2023 set to be the warmest year on record, says WMO latest report

"2023 has shattered climate records, accompanied by extreme weather which has left a trail of devastation and despair," WMO said in a statement

Photo: Shutterstock
Nitin Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The year 2023 is set to be the warmest year on record, states the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in its latest report.

The Provisional State of the Global Climate in 2023 report, released on Thursday, said that data until the end of October shows that the year was about 1.40 degrees Celsius (with a margin of uncertainty of ±0.12°C) above the pre-industrial 1850-1900 baseline.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With this data, it's virtually certain that 2023 will outstrip previous years, like 2016 and 2020, becoming the hottest in the 174-year observational record, surpassing their temperatures of 1.29 (± 0.12) °C and 1.27 (±0.13) °C above the 1850–1900 average, respectively.

In 2022, the recorded concentrations of the primary greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide - reached their highest levels, based on the latest globally consolidated data. Real-time measurements at specific sites indicate a continued uptick in these gases throughout 2023.

“2023 has shattered climate records, accompanied by extreme weather which has left a trail of devastation and despair,” WMO said in a statement.

The past nine years, 2015 to 2023, were the warmest on record. The warming El Niño event, which emerged during the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2023 and developed rapidly during summer, is likely to further fuel the heat in 2024 because El Niño typically has the greatest impact on global temperatures after it peaks.

In 2022, ocean heat content peaked, marking the highest level in the 65-year observational record. This warming trend is anticipated to persist, representing an irreversible shift over centuries to millennia.

In 2023, global sea levels hit a record high since satellite tracking began in 1993. This surge reflects ongoing ocean warming and the accelerated melting of ice sheets and glaciers. The rate of sea level rise in the last decade (2013-2022) doubled compared to the initial ten years of satellite observation.

In February, Antarctic sea-ice extent also hit its lowest point recorded since satellite monitoring began in 1979.

Weather and climate hazards exacerbated challenges with food security, population displacements, and impacts on vulnerable populations, the report states.

“Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record-high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low. It’s a deafening cacophony of broken records,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.

Also Read

Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists

Rain lowers temperature, Delhi records first 'good' air quality of the year

COP28 starts tomorrow: What to expect from UN's annual climate negotiations

Global warming a problem but can't sacrifice growth, says CEA Nageswaran

Itziar Irakulis Loitxate: The climate sleuth tracking methane leaks for UN

Single smart card for different public transport modes in Bengaluru soon

Building talent, supply chain can help India lead in semiconductors

Joshimath crisis: Govt approves Rs 1,658 cr recovery, reconstruction plan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: All you must know before exit polls

Kerala sees a slow rise in Covid cases; infections may increase in winter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Climate ChangeGlobal WarmingWorld Meteorological OrganisationEarth temperature

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story