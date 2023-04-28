Cordiality missing in current political discourse: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



Recalling an incident, Sitharaman said during a heated debate in Tamil Nadu assembly with Communist leader P Ramamurthi, Congress leader Chakravarti Rajagopalachari requested his rival to stop and offered a cup of coffee. “I can’t imagine giving a cup of coffee (now)… it can be grossly misunderstood,” Sitharaman said, speaking at the launch of veteran banker N Vaghul’s book “Reflections” here. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rued the lack of cordiality in the current political discourse, saying she cannot “imagine giving a cup of coffee to a (member of the) rival camp”.



Sitharaman made references to Vaghul’s frequent run-ins with the political executive. Those days, there was some kind of personal regard for one another. However bitter people were in assemblies and Parliament, they had a certain level of care and concern, the finance minister said.



She said Vaghul’s book expresses concern on the overbearing role of the government in business activities and hopes that one day, people will come up with a meaningful way of significantly reducing the same. For 40 years, each government competed with the previous one for showing that they are more socialist than the dispensation that preceded it, she said.