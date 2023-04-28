Home / India News / Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

The demand for jobs in the hospitality sector rose 60 per cent in the last one year, mainly due to resumption of travel post the pandemic, according to a report

Mumbai
Job opportunities in hospitality sector rose by 60% in last year: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The demand for jobs in the hospitality sector rose 60 per cent in the last one year, mainly due to resumption of travel post the pandemic, according to a report.

There is a growth of about 60 per cent in job postings and 20.10 per cent increase in job seeker interest in the hospitality sector, indicating recovery of the hospitality industry, global job site Indeed said in its report.

The report, released on Friday, is based on an analysis of data on Indeed platform from March 2022 to March 2023.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top city for hospitality job opportunities, with a 20.37 per cent rise in job postings over the past year, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With increasing inter-state travels, there continues to be a rising demand for job opportunities in the hospitality sector, it added.

"The hospitality sector was perhaps one of the most affected industries since... the pandemic. The growth trajectory of this field has truly been impressive as it continues to grow at a rapid pace, with travel and tourism thriving again," Indeed India and Singapore Career Expert Saumitra Chand said.

In terms of job roles, the hospitality sector witnessed a surge in demand for hotel managers and travel consultants, followed by resort managers, hospitality managers and travel agents, as per the report.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year

Blue-collar industry sees sharp rise in job opportunities: Report

India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme: Report

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

El Nino neutral; max temp in May to be above normal in East India: IMD

'Merely a proposal': Centre to Supreme Court on lifting pesticide ban

ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 cr in 2014 Rose Valley money laundering case

Maha records 597 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; active tally drops to 4,717

Topics :job openingsHospitality industryHospitality sector

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story