Corrupt system under previous govts halted Mathura's development: UP CM

Criticising previous governments for allegedly neglecting the development of Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government has launched projects worth Rs 32,000 crore that on completion would revive the grandeur and divinity of Mathura during the 'Dwapar era'.

Addressing a gathering for the upcoming municipal polls in Mathura, Adityanath slammed the "corrupt and impoverished system" under various governments since Independence that had halted Mathura's development.

He said the formation of the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation in 2017 and then the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have taken forward the action plan of overall development in Mathura.

"It is my good fortune the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation was established by our government in 2017. By forming the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, work has been done to take forward the action plan for the overall development of this place," the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate in the polls and form a "triple-engine" government.

Pointing out that UP received investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit 2023, he said this investment will lead to 50,000 youths getting employment in the Braj region.

"India has changed today and we must join this process of change. Today, major infrastructure and construction projects like airports, IITs, and AIIMS are completed within schedules. Places like Kashi, Ayodhya, Kedarnath and Mahakal are rejuvenated as a result of respect for heritage. This is a new India, Adityanath said.

Since 2014, India has become self-sufficient. The potential of UP and that of this New India must be combined, he said, adding today the country's economy has become strong.

The chief minister said Jawahar Bagh in Mathura had once been a "hub of hooliganism".

There used to be riots in Kosi Kalan but PepsiCo India has set up one of the world's largest manufacturing plants there, he said.

"Our government completely banned the sale of meat-liquor in Mathura and Vrindavan. No one is allowed to play with the sanctity of this place," he said.

Stating that the development of Banke Bihari's Dham will be done on the lines of Kashi (Varanasi), he said, "It is our responsibility to bring back the splendour of Barsana, Gokul, and Govardhan".

This municipal election is important from this point of view, he added.

Lambasting the previous government, the chief minister said, Before 2017, people belonging to a particular party used to roam around with 'tamanchas' in their hands. Today the youth have tablets in their hands. Earlier there used to be terror of miscreants, today it is a safe city. Earlier there used to be heaps of garbage, today it is a smart city.