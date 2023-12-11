Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

Garlic prices have doubled in the past six weeks, with retail prices touching Rs 250 per kg. The average wholesale prices are around Rs 130-140 per kg, however, the wholesale rate for best quality garlic is Rs 220-250 per kg, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Prices of garlic usually increase in December as the stocks are at their lowest.

As things stand, the retail prices of garlic are in the Rs 180-300 per kg price bracket, depending on the quality of produce in different markets. The wholesale prices, on the other hand, are somewhere between Rs 150-260, the newspaper reported.

A wholesale trader from Pune's Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) told ET, "Every year garlic prices rise during this period as supplies are less."

Export ban on onions troubling farmers

The government decided to impose a sudden ban on the export of onion on December 8 to control the prices of onion, which had started rising in November. This has resulted in widespread unrest among farmers. The onion farmers are already facing challenges due to the drought, which was followed by unseasonal rainfall. The ET report said that the traders have boycotted auctions, which have resulted in prices of onion crashing by 30 per cent in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Before the ban, the highest prices had crossed Rs 45 per kg in some markets as the demand from Bangladesh and Nepal was supporting the domestic prices, the ET report said. However, after the ban, the average wholesale price of onions came down to Rs 25 per kg on Friday at the Lasalgaon market from Rs 35 per kg before the ban.

President of Madhya Pradesh Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Kamal Singh Anjana told The Free Press Journal that the recent rain has damaged the crops in the state. The price of garlic has shot up to reach Rs 300 per kg, whereas, ginger is selling at Rs 250-300 per kg. Green pea is being sold at throwaway prices since the crop has been damaged. The cost of harvesting is more than the selling price of green peas, Singh said.