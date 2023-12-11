Home / India News / Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

Retail prices of garlic are in the Rs 180-300 per kg price bracket, depending on the quality of produce in different markets. Wholesale prices, on the other hand, are somewhere between Rs 150-260

Garlic (Representative Image)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Garlic prices have doubled in the past six weeks, with retail prices touching Rs 250 per kg. The average wholesale prices are around Rs 130-140 per kg, however, the wholesale rate for best quality garlic is Rs 220-250 per kg, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Prices of garlic usually increase in December as the stocks are at their lowest.

As things stand, the retail prices of garlic are in the Rs 180-300 per kg price bracket, depending on the quality of produce in different markets. The wholesale prices, on the other hand, are somewhere between Rs 150-260, the newspaper reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A wholesale trader from Pune's Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) told ET, "Every year garlic prices rise during this period as supplies are less."


Export ban on onions troubling farmers

The government decided to impose a sudden ban on the export of onion on December 8 to control the prices of onion, which had started rising in November. This has resulted in widespread unrest among farmers. The onion farmers are already facing challenges due to the drought, which was followed by unseasonal rainfall. The ET report said that the traders have boycotted auctions, which have resulted in prices of onion crashing by 30 per cent in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Before the ban, the highest prices had crossed Rs 45 per kg in some markets as the demand from Bangladesh and Nepal was supporting the domestic prices, the ET report said. However, after the ban, the average wholesale price of onions came down to Rs 25 per kg on Friday at the Lasalgaon market from Rs 35 per kg before the ban.

President of Madhya Pradesh Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Kamal Singh Anjana told The Free Press Journal that the recent rain has damaged the crops in the state. The price of garlic has shot up to reach Rs 300 per kg, whereas, ginger is selling at Rs 250-300 per kg. Green pea is being sold at throwaway prices since the crop has been damaged. The cost of harvesting is more than the selling price of green peas, Singh said.

Also Read

Onion prices up 50% in last 10 days, high demand, low supply to blame

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

Onion exports decline 85% after Centre's minimum export price cap

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case on Tuesday

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from accident spot near Mumbai

People expecting lot from SC: Cong's Ravinder Sharma on Article 370 verdict

Winter session: Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India’s onion productionWholesale price of garlicGarlicSales of garlicOnion tomato pricesBS Web ReportsWholesale food inflationDrought in MP

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story