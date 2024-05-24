Home / India News / Court asks Ashneer Grover, wife to give Rs 80 cr security to travel to US

Court asks Ashneer Grover, wife to give Rs 80 cr security to travel to US

The Delhi High Court also directed Ashneer Grover and his wife to submit their Emirates Card to the court, preventing visits to the UAE due to their 'golden visa'

Ashneer Grover
Madhuri Jain (Left) and Ashneer Grover (Right)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court has issued directives to Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, former HR director at the payments firm, mandating them to furnish a security amounting to Rs 80 crore before their intended travel to the United States (US).

In its ruling on Friday (May 24), the court said that the security must be provided in the form of a property. Additionally, the court instructed the couple to submit their Emirates Card with the court, preventing any visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to their status as ‘golden visa’ holders. Golden visa is a 10-year residence permit granting foreign nationals the privilege to reside, work, or study in the UAE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite facing allegations of fraud, the court granted permission to the Grovers to travel separately to the US for their children’s summer school. Earlier, on May 22, the court had tasked the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) with outlining the conditions of their travel.

Furthermore, the court mandated that the couple furnish details of their itinerary, including stay arrangements, hotel bookings, travel plans, and contact numbers, both to the court and the investigating agencies. They were also directed not to transfer any shares of BharatPe, which they hold, to third parties.

Justice Subramonium Prasad outlined that while one of the parties travels, the other would remain in India as a ‘mortgage’. Grover is scheduled to depart for the US on May 26 and return on June 14, while Jain will undertake her journey on June 15 and return on July 1.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had opposed the travel request, citing concerns that the couple owned properties abroad and posed a flight risk. It said that the investigation, particularly regarding Jain’s alleged lack of cooperation, was at a critical juncture, with certain suspicious transactions coming to light.

As a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against them at the request of the EOW, Grover and Jain are prohibited from leaving the country without prior court approval. The couple stands accused of committing a fraud amounting to Rs 81 crore at the fintech firm.


Also Read

MCA issues fresh notice to fintech BharatPe as part of ongoing inquiry

BharatPe takes fresh legal action against co-founder Ashneer Grover: Report

NCLT directs Grover to establish maintainability of plea against BharatPe

Ashneer Grover approaches NCLT seeking reinstatement as BharatPe MD

BharatPe earns Rs 904 cr against a loss before tax of Rs 886 cr in FY23

Heavy rainfall lashes Kerala, IMD issues Orange alert for three districts

India would have progressed much faster with safer borders: Ajit Doval

60 Indians rescued from cyber fraud rackets in Cambodia return home

Indian movies, shows clocked over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023

Severe cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal to make landfall on Sunday midnight

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :bharatpeDelhi High CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story