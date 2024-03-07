Home / India News / Court directs CM Kejriwal to appear before it after fresh complaint by ED

Court directs CM Kejriwal to appear before it after fresh complaint by ED

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh complaint by the ED for allegedly evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor not honouring summonses number 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Arvind KejriwalDelhi governmentEnforcement Directorateglobal corruption indexIndian Judiciary

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

