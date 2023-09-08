Home / India News / Court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi mosque survey

Court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi mosque survey

A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
Gyanvapi Mosque

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

VaranasiAllahabad High CourtCommunal clashes

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

