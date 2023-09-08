Tamil Nadu appoints IAS officer Arun Roy as new industries secretary

Tamil Nadu has appointed V Arun Roy, secretary in micro, small and medium enterprises department, as its new industries secretary. He replaces S Krishnan, who has been appointed as the new secretary of the union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Roy, a 2003 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, has worked in several roles in the state government. The roles included deputy secretary to finance department and managing director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Early this year, he was appointed as a special officer for the Global Investors Meet to be held in January 2024.

Tamil Nadu will woo businesses at the Global Investors Meet (GIM) on January 7 and 8 next year. The state has witnessed a rise in investments recently with international companies like Hyundai Motor and Foxconn and electric vehicle manufacturers Ola Electric, TVS Motor and Ather Energy announcing their plans in the state. Late last month, Pfizer, Godrej Consumer Products and Schneider Electric announced their plans in the state.

GIM will be the third such event organised by the state after 2015 and 2019. In the last GIM, Tamil Nadu had attracted more than 304 business agreements worth Rs 3 trillion in investment. The state has attracted investments worth Rs 2.73 trillion in the last two years. It has seen a dramatic rise in electronic exports too in recent times.

Tamil Nadu’s electronics exports posted almost a two-fold increase in electronic exports: from $1.86 billion in 2021-22 to $5.37 billion in 2022-23. The state was number three exporter of electronic goods after Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in 2021-22.