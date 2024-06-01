Court reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail application for June 5

A court here on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.



Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

