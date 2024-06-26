Home / India News / Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy case

Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy case

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the CBI. The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday after getting permission from the court

kejriwal in court, Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court
Federal agencies had earlier claimed that a so-called "south lobby" dictated the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in all this. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court here on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days after the probe agency arrested him in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the CBI. The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday after getting permission from the court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is lodged in prison in an excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Department (ED).
 

"CBI application is allowed for three days," the judge said.

In the application seeking Kejriwal's custody, the CBI told the court that he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter. It also said that the Delhi chief minister was required to be confronted with evidence and other people accused in the case.

Federal agencies had earlier claimed that a so-called "south lobby" dictated the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in all this.

Also Read

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

CBI arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case; SC to hear bail plea

Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC extends Manish Sisodia's custody till May 31

Trained cops, new apps: Centre readies for rollout of three criminal laws

Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in sexual assault case

Prices not hiked as additional cost is for more quantity of milk: K'taka CM

Indians lost over 12 million euro on rejected Schengen visas in 2023

Terrorist killed by security forces as gunfight rages in J&K's Doda

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalExcise DutyCBI

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story