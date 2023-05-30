Court takes cognisance of ED's supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with the excise policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance after having reserved the order on May 19.

The court then issued summons to Sisodia for June 1. The same court had on May 23 extended the Aam Aadmi Party leader's judicial custody for the same date in the ED case.

On May 27, after taking cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) supplementary charge sheet, the court had issued summons to Sisodia and three others for June 2. On May 12, Sisodia's judicial custody was also extended for the same date in the CBI case.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.

Special public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta filed the charge sheet, which runs into over 2,100 pages.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the order on his bail plea after having reserved it on May 11. The judge said that the nature of the allegations is quite serious that the excise policy was formed at the instance of the South Group with mala fide intentions to give undue advantages to them.

While denying Sisodia bail, the judge also said that Sisodia being an influential person can influence the witnesses, who are also public servants.

Sisodia had challenged special judge M.K. Nagpal's order denying him bail on March 31.

