Home / India News / Court takes notice of CBI charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

Court takes notice of CBI charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

A court here on Friday took notice of the CBI's charge sheet against Cong leader Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Court takes notice of CBI charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday took notice of the CBI's charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case of killing of three people and torching of a gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai Singh took notice of the charge sheet and referred the matter to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta, as the case pertained to a former MP.

ACMM Gupta is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on June 8 and issue summons to Tytler.

Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked" the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurudwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurudwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh -- the CBI alleged in its charge sheet filed on May 20.

The agency has invoked charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others against the former Union minister.

Also Read

CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Tytler's presence at Bharat Jodo Yatra meeting shows Cong's true face: BJP

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader

Court approves supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopts 10 TB patients for 6 months

Most tobacco quitters in India from Uttar Pradesh: NTQLS-VPCI survey

Excise policy scam: Dehi HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife on Saturday

ED attaches Rs 58 lakh worth of assets of travel agent in laundering case

Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

AP education minister inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Srikakulam

Topics :CongressJagdish Tytler

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story