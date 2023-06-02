Home / India News / ED attaches Rs 58 lakh worth of assets of travel agent in laundering case

ED attaches Rs 58 lakh worth of assets of travel agent in laundering case

Assets worth Rs 58 lakh of a travel agent have been attached as part of money laundering probe linked to alleged cheating of people in name of arranging visas of different countries for them, ED said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ED attaches Rs 58 lakh worth of assets of travel agent in laundering case

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assets worth Rs 58 lakh of a Ludhiana-based travel agent have been attached as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged cheating of people in the name of arranging work permit visas of different countries for them, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday.

A provisional order of attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach some commercial properties of the travel agent, Nitish Ghai, it said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Punjab Police against Ghai and some others.

The travel agent has been accused of "cheating" the general public by offering them "false allurement" of providing work permit visas of different countries, a promise that never materialised nor the payments made by the victims were returned, the ED alleged.

It was found that 35 police FIRs against the accused are currently under trial or under investigation.

Bank accounts of Nitish Ghai were scrutinised and it was found that he used to take cash from the gullible public in the guise of providing them work permits abroad.

Subsequently, this cash was deposited in bank accounts maintained by him and his family members and various consultancy firms being operated by him, the ED alleged.

These cash deposits were then used to "acquire" immovable properties, the agency said.

Also Read

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

Delhi HC seeks ED stand on plea by Sukesh against money laundering charges

IL&FS money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP's Jayant Patil

Enforcement Directorate can only probe money laundering cases: Delhi HC

ED arrests ex-sepoy for conducting raids posing as investigating officer

Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

AP education minister inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Srikakulam

Military secures borders, also protects culture & economy: Rajnath Singh

Court must not act mechanically under CrPC sec 319 to summon accused: SC

Pak to release 200 Indian fishermen, 3 civilian prisoners: Bhutto Zardari

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateMoney laundering

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story