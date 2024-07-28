Cracking UPSC exam was her dream since childhood, says Tanya Soni's father

Tanya Soni, one of the three UPSC aspirants who died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, had since her childhood dreamt of becoming a civil servant. Tanya's father Vijay Kumar told PTI that his daughter had been studying at the centre for the past one month after graduating in BA political science from a college in the national capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Tanya had completed her graduation in Delhi and was preparing for UPSC there. She had a lot of interest since her childhood (in cracking UPSC)," Vijay Kumar said, as he was on his way to take his daughter's body from Delhi to their native place in Bihar.

He said the family was travelling in a train to Lucknow when they received the news about death of Tanya.

"After getting information (about Tanya's death) we got down at Nagpur and took a flight to Delhi," he said.



Kumar said Tanya's body has been handed over to them and "we are on the way to Bihar (where the last rites will be conducted)".

Kumar has been working with the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Telangana for the past 25 years. He is presently a Deputy General Manager in SCCL and the family is settled in Mancherial.

The UPSC aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to a sudden evening downpour in the national capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed condolences on the death of Tanya Soni.