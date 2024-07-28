Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address 112th episode of monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am. This will be PM Modi's 112th episode in Mann Ki Baat. On X, PM Modi shared that he received many inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat,' and is pleased to see young people highlighting collective efforts to transform society. "I've been getting numerous inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday, the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society." he said. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode on June 30, PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Delhi Police has registered a criminal case and is determined to uncover the truth about the tragic incident in Rajendra Nagar, where three people died after a coaching institute's basement flooded. Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan, stated, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here, and the process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to conducting a proper investigation, registering a strong case, and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far." He added that a final round of search operations is still pending and that the operation is nearing its conclusion. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Banwarilal Purohit's resignation as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. She has appointed new governors for several states. Gulab Chand Kataria, previously Governor of Assam, is now Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde is the new Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand. Ramen Deka has been appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh, and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya. C.P. Radhakrishnan, previously Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, is now Governor of Maharashtra. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, formerly Governor of Sikkim, is now Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur.
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Tokyo for two-day visit to attend Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Japan on Sunday for a two-day visit to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Sibi George. During a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that the foreign ministers of the four nations will advance the Quad agenda and review the progress made so far.
8:56 AM
PM Modi praises 'Aamar Sarkar' web portal launched by Tripura CM Manik Saha
In a significant achievement for Tripura, the 'Aamar Sarkar' web portal, launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha, has been recognized as one of the top five best practices among participating states at the Chief Ministers' Conclave. Chief Minister Manik Saha presented 'Aamar Sarkar' as a best practice in promoting good governance during the Conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27th in New Delhi.
Launched in November 2022, 'Aamar Sarkar' is an innovative approach by the state government to address public grievances through an online platform specifically for rural residents.
8:46 AM
President Murmu accepts Banwari Lal's resignation, appoints new governors for several states
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Banwarilal Purohit's resignation as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. She also appointed new governors for several states. Gulab Chand Kataria, previously Governor of Assam, is now Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Additionally, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma Governor of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur Governor of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar Governor of Jharkhand. Ramen Deka has been appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh, and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya. C.P. Radhakrishnan is now Governor of Maharashtra. Lakshman Prasad Acharya is now Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur.
8:40 AM
Delhi Police files criminal case in Rajendra Nagar incident where 3 people died
The Delhi Police has registered a criminal case and is determined to uncover the truth about the tragic incident in Rajendra Nagar, where three people died after a coaching institute's basement flooded. Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan, stated, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are present, and the process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to conducting a proper investigation and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far."
8:37 AM
PM Narendra Modi to address 112th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today at 11 am. On X, PM Modi mentioned that he has received many inputs for this month's program and is pleased to see young people emphasizing collective efforts to transform society. In his last episode on June 30, PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections.