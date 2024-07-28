Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address 112th episode of monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 am. This will be PM Modi's 112th episode in Mann Ki Baat. On X, PM Modi shared that he received many inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat,' and is pleased to see young people highlighting collective efforts to transform society. "I've been getting numerous inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday, the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society." he said. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode on June 30, PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Delhi Police has registered a criminal case and is determined to uncover the truth about the tragic incident in Rajendra Nagar, where three people died after a coaching institute's basement flooded. Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, M Harshavardhan, stated, "We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here, and the process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to conducting a proper investigation, registering a strong case, and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far." He added that a final round of search operations is still pending and that the operation is nearing its conclusion. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Banwarilal Purohit's resignation as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. She has appointed new governors for several states. Gulab Chand Kataria, previously Governor of Assam, is now Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde is the new Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand. Ramen Deka has been appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh, and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya. C.P. Radhakrishnan, previously Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, is now Governor of Maharashtra. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, formerly Governor of Sikkim, is now Governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur.