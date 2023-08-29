Crop vulnerability grows with fickle rains, shows CRISIL's DRIP index

Monsoon has again veered towards inadequacy.

All-India cumulative rainfall as on August 28 was 8 per cent below the long period average (LPA), compared with the previous week’s 7 per cent below LPA, which is below normal.

The deficit is the widest in the southern peninsula (-17 per cent deviation from LPA), followed by the north-east (-15 per cent) and the central region (-7 per cent). In contrast, the north-west has seen above-normal rains (6 per cent). Worryingly, the deficit has been growing in the major kharif-producing states of Bihar (-25 per cent), Karnataka (-20 per cent), and Jharkhand (-35 per cent). For a comprehensive perspective on the impact of rainfall on states and crops, one must also factor in vulnerabilities that arise from inadequate irrigation.

This is what CRISIL’s Deficient Rainfall Impact Parameter — or DRIP — does; it factors in the cumulative impact of rains, as well as irrigation cover. Specifically, the higher the CRISIL DRIP score, the more adverse is the impact of deficient rains.