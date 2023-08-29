Raj to get Gems Bourse in Jaipur, part-time govt workers retirement perks

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give financial assistance of Rs 2 to 3 lakh as retirement benefit to part-time contractual employees working in government departments, besides setting-up the state's first 'Gems Bourse' in Jaipur.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

Among its major decisions, the Cabinet also decided to rename the State Animal Welfare Board as Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board.

According to an official statement, part-time workers will get benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The Cabinet has approved the draft of the Rajasthan Part-Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023. In this, part-time workers will get a financial assistance package of Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh at the end of their service, it said.

The statement said these benefits will be given to the part-time personnel working in departments on termination of service, death and retirement. With the formation of these rules, there will be transparency in the recruitment of part-time workers and they will also get financial support, it said.

In the 2023-24 budget, "the chief minister had announced the Rajasthan Part-Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023 for the purpose of providing financial assistance on retirement to honorarium workers working part-time like anganwadi workers, helpers, cooks, farrash etc", it said.

The statement said that the state's first 'Gem Bourse' will be built in Jaipur where 60,000 people will get employment.

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal to make available about 44,000 square metres of land at reserve rate for the establishment and development of 'Gem Bourse' in Jaipur. This land will be allotted to the Jaipur Gem and Jewelery Board (SPV) constituted for setting up the Gem Board on a 99-year lease at three times the industrial reserve rate," it said.

This will give a boost to the export of gems, the statement said and added that "about 60,000 people will get direct and indirect employment opportunities".

This will have a positive impact on the economic development and progress of the state, the statement said.

It also said that the name of the State Animal Welfare Board will now be "Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board".

The Cabinet has taken an important decision to amend the name of the board in order to convey the sacrifice made by Amrita Bishnoi for the protection of animals and forests and her dedication towards living beings, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to allot land free of cost to Pragya Chakshu Upper Primary School, Phalodi, run by the Institute for the Development of the Blind. With this decision, those studying in the school will be able to get hostel facility, it said.

The Cabinet has decided to regularise selected and appointed personnel from the date of appointment under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Special Selection of Project Directors, Project Officers and other officers in Women Development Project and Special Conditions of Service) Rules, 1984, the statement said.

With this, nine project directors of district women development agencies will be considered as regular state employees from the date of appointment, it said, adding that along with this, they will be able to get salary, allowances and other benefits including consequential benefits like state employees.