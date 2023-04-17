Home / India News / Crowdfunding misuse case: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath, while granting relief to the leader, noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case

New Delhi
Apr 17 2023
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath, while granting relief to the leader, noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

First Published: Apr 17 2023

