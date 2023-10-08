Home / India News / CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack near minister's house in Manipur

CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack near minister's house in Manipur

Two persons, who were on a motorcycle, hurled the grenade, which fell a few metres away from the main gate of the minister's residence, they added

Press Trust of India Imphal
The CRPF personnel, identified as Dinesh Chandra Das -- a resident of West Bengal, recieved splinter injuries on his hand. The other injured person was a woman, and she also received splinter injuries on her right foot.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two persons, including a CRPF personnel, were injured in a hand grenade explosion near the residence of Manipur minister Khemchand Yumnam in Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Yumnam Leikai around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.

Two persons, who were on a motorcycle, hurled the grenade, which fell a few metres away from the main gate of the minister's residence, they added.

The CRPF personnel, identified as Dinesh Chandra Das -- a resident of West Bengal, recieved splinter injuries on his hand. The other injured person was a woman, and she also received splinter injuries on her right foot.

Yumnam is the minister of rural development and panchayati raj.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot where the explosion happened. He condemned the attack.

Also Read

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Jawan box office collection Day 7: SRK's movie shows no signs of stopping

Fire breaks out at mega dairy unit in Karnataka's Mandya, no casualties

Aditya-L1's manoeuvre performed to ensure spacecraft on intended path

'2/3rd child-related SDGs off-track, India's progress to impact hugely'

PM Modi extends greetings to air warriors on IAF's 91st foundation day

Ayodhya on track to become UP's 1st solar city ahead of Ram temple opening

Topics :ManipurCRPF jawanGrenade

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story