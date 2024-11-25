Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CSIR-NIIST director Anandharamakrishnan to get Tata Transformation Prize

The award is jointly instituted by Tata Sons and the New York Academy of Sciences

C Anandharamakrishnan
Anandharamakrishnan's work towards the development of fortified rice has the potential of making a far-reaching impact. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
C Anandharamakrishnan, agricultural scientist and Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), has been selected for this year's Tata Transformation Prize, the institute said here on Monday.

The award is jointly instituted by Tata Sons and the New York Academy of Sciences.

The Tata Transformation Prize recognises outstanding scientists working on pioneering technologies in the fields of food security, sustainability, and healthcare, a release said.

A pioneer in food engineering research, Anandharamakrishnan's work towards the development of fortified rice has the potential of making a far-reaching impact in addressing the dual challenges of providing a vital nutritional boost and a healthier diet to millions, the New York Academy of Sciences noted while announcing the award.

Award winners are selected by a confidential jury, independently chosen by the New York Academy of Sciences, comprising experts from academia, industry and government, it stated.

Anandharamakrishnan has also served as the Chairman and Convener of the Capacity Building and Research initiative for the Prime Minister's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, a project under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), the release said.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

