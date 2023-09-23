Home / India News / CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur

CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur

Batteries contain chemicals and metals and their dumping attracts environmental concerns due to contamination of water and soil

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
The technology is currently being validated for commercialization with two MSMEs in India | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
The National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) on Saturday said it has commissioned the first Battery Recycling Pilot Facility of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at Jamshedpur to extract critical metals such as Lithium, Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt.

It encompasses 1 Ton per day (TPD) battery dismantling and cathode material separation setup, apart from the integrated large-scale hydrometallurgical facility for extraction and separation of those critical metals, said the NML, a constituent establishment of the CSIR, in a statement.

Batteries contain chemicals and metals and their dumping attracts environmental concerns due to contamination of water and soil.

The facility, set up with the support of CSIR-Bulk Chemical Mission, is able to tackle spent rechargeable batteries belonging to the class of lithium-ion batteries and nickel-based batteries, for process validation and technology transfer under hire-operate-transfer mode.

The technology is currently being validated for commercialization with two MSMEs in India.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

