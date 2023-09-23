LIVE: Internet services in Manipur to resume from today, says CM Biren

Internet services will be resumed in Manipur from today, months after suspension following ethnic clashes in the northeastern state, said CM N Biren Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday afternoon. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium's construction Canadian officials shared evidence with India’s government, including communications and phone numbers that they believe link Indian agents with the murder of a Sikh activist, before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went public with the allegation, said people familiar with the matter. The information was exchanged via security officials of the two countries, the people said, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The US is deeply concerned about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said and Washington was "closely coordinating" with Ottawa on the issue and wants to see "accountability" in the case. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Blinken said the US has engaged directly with the Indian government on the issue and the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation. Read More