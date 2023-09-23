Home / India News / LIVE: Internet services in Manipur to resume from today, says CM Biren
LIVE: Internet services in Manipur to resume from today, says CM Biren

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Internet services will be resumed in Manipur from today, months after suspension following ethnic clashes in the northeastern state, said CM N Biren Singh.

Social media platform X's head of policy for India and South Asia, Samiran Gupta, has resigned, two sources said, a top departure that comes ahead of India elections and as the company fights a court battle with New Delhi over content removal.

Gupta was the most senior India employee for X, formerly known as Twitter, and responsible for "key content-related policy issues" and "defending Twitter's position with new policy developments and support in-country sales organization," according to his LinkedIn profile.

Gupta, who was designated as X's Head of Global Government Affairs for India and South Asia, declined to comment to Reuters. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

11:27 AM

Heavy rains flood several areas in Nagpur; 180 rescued

Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city, following which 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, were rescued, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi on Saturday.

The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, said Fadnavis.

The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am.

11:23 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin accuses BJP of corruption, calls for 'unity' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Launching a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya-Janata Party (BJP)-led union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday raised corruption allegations quoting the report by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and said that the BJP must be "defeated comprehensively" in the 2024 elections.

Stalin alleged that the CAG report claims there have been irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore adding neither the Prime Minister nor any Union Ministers have responded to this so far.

In the latest episode of his podcast series, 'Speaking for India', Stalin said, "How many people! How many crores! Right from the Ayodhya project to the Ayush Bharat scheme, there has been irregularities to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, claims the CAG report. So far neither the Prime Minister nor the union minister concerned have responded to this. They cannot respond either, That's the reason why Modi takes on different kinds of politics to misdirect the people."

11:14 AM

CID begins interrogation of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials on Saturday began interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Saturday at the central prison here.

On Friday, the ACB Court in Vijayawada granted two days' police custody of the 73-year old Naidu to the CID for further interrogation.

The questioning is allowed from 9.30 am to 5 pm on both days (September 23 and 24).

10:51 AM

Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Saturday the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the "indecent" conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory words in the House.

Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

"But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the indecent remarks and conduct of Danish Ali. Under Lok Sabha rules, obstructing another MP during the time allotted to him, speaking while sitting and giving a running commentary also call for punishment," he posted on X.

10:42 AM

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur for day-long visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Saturday on a one-day visit.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra received Gandhi at the Jaipur airport.

10:35 AM

Silver idol of Lord Ganesha, sacred symbols stolen from Thane temple

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have launched an investigation after a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, many sacred symbols and cash were stolen from a temple, an official said on Saturday.

The theft was committed at the Jai Bholenath temple in Naupada locality on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said.

A silver Ganesha idol weighing 7 kg, a trishul' (trident), a metal snake, copper vessels, a table fan and cash were stolen from the shrine, said the official from Naupada police station.

No arrests have been made yet, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

10:18 AM

Workers uncover eight mummies and pre-Inca objects while expanding the gas network in Peru

Some archaeologists describe Peru's capital as an onion with many layers of history, others consider it a box of surprises. That's what some gas line workers got when their digging uncovered eight pre-Inca funeral bales.

We are recovering those leaves of the lost history of Lima that is just hidden under the tracks and streets, Jesus Bahamonde, an archaeologist at Calidda, the company that distributes natural gas in the city of 10 million people, said Friday.

He said the company's excavation work to expand its system of gas lines over the last 19 years has produced more than 1,900 archaeological finds of various kinds, including mummies, pottery and textiles. Those have mostly been associated with burial sites on flat ground.

10:14 AM

UP police beefs up security for MotoGP finale; one SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said on Saturday that special arrangements for around two lakh vehicles have been made in the wake of UP International Trade Show and MotoGP finale.

"We have divided the MotoGP area into 7 zones, one SP rank officer has been deployed in each zone. Special arrangements have been made for traffic. In view of the UP International Trade Show and MotoGP final on September 24, we have made arrangements for 2 lakh vehicles," said Commissioner Singh.

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, started on September 22 and the qualifying and main race will be held on September 24 in UP's Greater Noida.

9:55 AM

Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature at 27 deg C

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
 
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 115 per cent.

9:46 AM

Varanasi cricket stadium: Tendulkar, Shastri, Gavaskar depart for foundation stone laying ceremony

Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar on Saturday headed for Varanasi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the international cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday afternoon.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium's construction.

9:22 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate International Lawyers' Conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'International Lawyers' Conference 2023 in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme 'Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System' on September 23 and 24.

9:20 AM

Amit Shah to visit Mumbai on Saturday, will deliver lecture at MU

Union minister Amit Shah will deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University here on Saturday.

Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event, a press release from the Mumbai University said.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader.

9:05 AM

India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNGA; calls for vacating occupied areas, action against terrorism

India has hit out at Pakistan after the country's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar predictably raised the Kashmir bogey in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In its right to reply, the First Secretary at United Nations for the Second Committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot said that Pakistan should vacate occupied areas of India and stop cross-border terrorism. She asked Pakistan to stop human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan.

Petal Gahlot said, "In order for there to be peace in South Asia, the actions that Pakistan needs to take are threefold first stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism immediately. Second, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation. And third stop the grave and persistent human rights violations against the minorities in Pakistan."

9:00 AM

China an existential threat to US, preparing for war: Nikki Haley

Describing China as an "existential threat" to the US and the world, Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has claimed Beijing is "preparing for war".

China has spent half a century plotting to defeat America and in some respects, the Chinese military is already at par with the US armed forces, Haley said in a major policy speech on the economy in the key early primary State of New Hampshire on Friday.

Her speech comes two days after her India-American Republican rival Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a foreign policy speech on China in Ohio. Both Haley and Ramaswamy have emerged as popular GOP candidates after former US president Donald Trump.

8:59 AM

Britain uses UN speech to show want to be a leader on how world handles AI

Britain has pitched itself to the world as a ready leader in shaping an international response to the rise of artificial intelligence, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden telling the UN General Assembly his country was "determined to be in the vanguard".
Touting the United Kingdom's tech companies, its universities and even Industrial Revolution-era innovations, he said Friday that the nation has "the grounding to make AI a success and make it safe". He went on to suggest that a British AI task force, which is working on methods for assessing AI systems' vulnerability, could develop expertise to offer internationally.
The EU this year passed pioneering regulations that set requirements and controls based on the level of risk that any given AI system poses, from low (such as spam filters) to unacceptable (for example, an interactive, children's toy that talks up dangerous activities).

 

8:53 AM

This Russian aggression must end with our victory: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said that Russia's aggression must end with Ukraine's victory. He offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy was accompanied by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. They received a standing ovation upon arrival in the House of Commons.

In his address at the Canadian Parliament, Zelenskyy said, "This Russian aggression must end with our victory so that Russia will never bring back genocide to Ukraine and will never ever try to do so. Moscow must lose once and for all and it will lose."

He started his address by talking about the construction of the world's first Holodomor monument in Edmonton in 1983.

8:53 AM

In regular contact with Canadian govt, engaged with Indian govt: US

As the India-Canada diplomatic row intensified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India, the US on Friday said that America is in regular contact with the Canadian government and has engaged with the Indian government.

While addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made reference to the statement made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday where he had said that the US remains in contact with Canada and India. She said that they are "deeply concerned" about the allegations made by the Canadian PM about the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

8:51 AM

Gun violence is the ultimate 'superstorm': Biden as he announces new effort

President Joe Biden said he was determined to stop gun violence in the US as he formally launched the first-ever federal office to be dedicated to uncovering solutions and supporting communities ravaged by shootings.

"After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message ... do something. Please do something," he said on Friday from the Rose Garden, where he was joined by lawmakers and families of victims of gun violence. "My administration has been working relentlessly to do something."

The new office of gun violence prevention will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor whose experience is perfect for this effort, Biden said. The office's goals include ensuring a bipartisan gun safety law passed last year is fully implemented nationwide along with Biden's executive actions to stop gun violence.

8:51 AM

India-Canada row: Both countries stand to lose from dispute, says expert

Ottawa stands to lose from its spat with New Delhi over the killing of a Sikh separatist in terms of trade and its ability to be part of the network of Indo-Pacific institutions while India's image as a democratic country committed to rules-based order could take a hit, according to an expert.

A diplomatic row erupted between India and Canada earlier this week following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in British Columbia on June 18.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

