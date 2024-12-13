Culture Ministry to showcase India's heritage at Maha Kumbh with 'Kalagram'

The Ministry of Culture has planned to set up and run a cultural village -- 'Kalagram' -- in Prayagraj to showcase the rich, spiritual and cultural heritage of the country during the upcoming Maha Kumbh in the holy city, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

The Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Interacting with mediapersons at his residence here, Shekhawat, who holds the culture and tourism portfolios, said the Ministry of Culture aims to set up and run a cultural village -- 'Kalagram' -- in Prayagraj for which an area measuring 10.24 acres has been allocated at Nagvasuki.

"A Ganga Pandal with a capacity of 10,000 people will be set up by the Mela authority where celebrity performances would be held," the ministry said in a statement.

Three stage pandals with a 4,000 audience capacity each at Jhunsi, Nagvasuki and Areil as well as a 1,000 capacity amphitheatre at Kalagram will showcase the emerging Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees, National School of Drama productions, and Zonal Cultural Centre ensembles, it said.

Besides, 20 stages will be constructed throughout the city which will be equally distributed between the culture department of Uttar Pradesh government and the Ministry of Culture.

Sharing data on tourists, the Ministry of Tourism said the sector created 76.17 million (direct and indirect) jobs in 20222023, compared to 69.56 million in 20132014.

In 2023, foreign exchange earnings from tourism were USD 28.07 billion as compared to USD 19.69 billion in 2014, registering a growth of 42.53 per cent, it said.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in India during 2023 increased to 95 lakh as compared to 77 lakh in 2014, registering a growth of 23.96 per cent.

Also, India saw 250 crore domestic tourist visits in 2023, an increase of 95.64 per cent from 123 crore in 2014, it said.

India's ranking in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) improved significantly from 65th in 2014 to 39th in 2024.

In 2022, India ranked 6th globally in terms of tourism's contribution to national GDP.

Highlighting a series of "achievements" and ongoing initiatives taken by the ministries of culture and tourism, Shekhawat said the more than 10-year tenure of the Narendra Modi government has been driven by a "steadfast commitment to realising the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Modi, "revolutionary reforms" have taken place in the fields of culture and tourism, "benefiting Indians not only socio-economically, but also intellectually".