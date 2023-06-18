Curfew eases in Manipur; RSS calls for restoring 'peace immediately'



“We have decided to remove curfew from 5 am until 5 pm to enable residents to buy food, medicines, and other essentials,” said Diana Devi, a local government official based in Imphal. Manipur state authorities said on Sunday said they had started to relax a curfew imposed in the state after 45 days of unrest.



In a statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also urged them to ensure a seamless supply of relief materials to those displaced due to the violence, along with “necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony” in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence and appealed to the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies to take every possible step to restore peace immediately.



During the telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of Meitei people living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state.



Meiteis, the dominant community in the low lands of the state, who account for half of state's population, demand extension of limited affirmative action quotas to them. Manipur has experienced widespread violence since May 3, following protests by Indigenous communities sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education reserved for Kukis, an ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills.



Last week's federal home ministry records showed 83 people have been killed and more than 60,000 residents displaced since May in the violence. But Kukis fear it would mean Meiteis would get a greater share in education and government jobs reserved for them.



Neighbouring states which have provided shelter to the displaced population appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to release funds needed to feed the refugees. On Thursday, a federal minister's house was set on fire in Imphal. He hails from the majority Meitei community.



"We believe that if the prime minister takes action, then peace in Manipur can be restored in 24 hours," said Nimaichand Luwang, an opposition lawmaker in Manipur. Leaders from the opposition party accused Modi government of failing to contain the crisis in a state governed by his party.

A senior home ministry official in New Delhi said at least 32,000 security forces will continue to support local police until normalcy is restored.