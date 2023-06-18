JEE-Advanced 2023 1st ranker V Chidvilas Reddy wants to study at IIT Bombay

V Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana, who secured the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, said he expected to get a rank in the top 10 and was very happy to clinch All India Rank 1.

According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks.

Reddy hails from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and his parents are government teachers.

"I am very happy and excited. I had expected that I will be in the top 10 and I got rank one," Reddy told PTI here.

The 17-year-old, who attributed his success to his family, teachers and mentors, said he plans to take Computer Science at IIT Bombay and would later like to take up research.

Reddy, who had bagged 15th rank in JEE Mains said, "I like science and maths. Everyone in my family and teachers supported me a lot."



He said his preparation for the exam was good and he stopped playing cricket and also stayed away from social media for the past two years.

"Six months before the JEE, I used to study around eight to 10 hours every day. During the last two months, I studied 11-12 hours daily," he said and added that the success mantra was to stay focused.

"It was a childhood dream to study in IIT and I had decided on myself. The paper was easier this year," said Reddy, who took his coaching from the Sri Chaitanya Institute in Hyderabad.

Reddy's father V Rajeshwar Reddy said his son did not watch movies and his focus was only on studies.

"We used to think about his health. There was never any need for us to tell him to study. He himself used to study. He has been very good in academics right from class one to Intermediate (Class 12) and now we are very happy that he has secured All India Rank one in JEE-Advanced," he said.

Similarly, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone, the topper among females with 298 marks, said her parents were always supportive in every step of this journey and also attributed her success to her faculty members at Narayana Educational Institution.

Bhavya Sree, who hails from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, said, "My parents always used to motivate me whenever I used to feel low. I would like to dedicate my success to my parents, family and faculty".

"I think I could have got a better rank. I expected top 10. I used to study 12-13 hours every day. I plan to take Computer Science in IIT Bombay and later do research in maths. I am interested in maths," she said.

Six among the top 10 rankholders are from IIT Hyderabad zone. The second rank has been bagged by Ramesh Surya Theja (Hyderbad Zone) followed by Rishi Kalra (Roorkee zone).

A total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on June 4.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin from Monday.