Home / India News / Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 9% in 2023: DGP

Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 9% in 2023: DGP

Addressing an annual press conference here, the official said 2023 has been an incident-free year compared to the previous one

A total of 1,362 cases of kidnapping/abduction were registered during the current year, the release said, adding that an analysis found that only nine were committed for ransom
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The overall crime rate in Telangana has increased by nearly nine per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, mainly because of a 17.6 per cent jump in cyber crime, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta said on Friday.

Addressing an annual press conference here, the official said 2023 has been an incident-free year compared to the previous one, though it was quite hectic for the police due to the legislative assembly polls held recently.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 2.13 lakh cases were registered by the police during the current year -- up by 8.97 per cent compared to last year, while 16,339 cyber crime cases were booked in 2023 as against 13,895 last year, which is an increase of 17.59 per cent, a press release said.

During this year, the value of total property lost was Rs 151.78 crore, of which goods worth Rs 80.81 crore (53.82 per cent) were recovered, as compared to 50 per cent last year, the release said.

A total of 1,362 cases of kidnapping/abduction were registered during the current year, the release said, adding that an analysis found that only nine were committed for ransom.

As many as 2,284 rape cases were registered in 2023, the release added.

At the press conference, Gupta, replying to a query on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments that the previous BRS government bought 22 Toyota Land Cruisers hoping that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would come back to power again, said, "Vehicles were purchased as per security requirements."

Talking about policing with regard to the drug trade, the DGP said the police is following a "zero tolerance" policy on this issue and will be extremely tough on those dealing with narcotics. Anyone engaged with drugs, be it selling, purchasing, facilitating or possessing, would be dealt with stringently as per applicable laws of the land, he added.

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Toyota's 14 auto plants shut down due to computer issues in Japan

Haryana govt doctors go on strike for 2nd time in a week, patients suffer

Ayodhya all set for PM Narendra Modi's visit, heavy security in place

CM Patnaik launches third phase of Odisha's flagship health scheme

Manipur reports 1st case of JN.1 Covid, patient travelled from Delhi

Steps being taken to deal with fog impacting flight operations: Scindia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CybercrimecybercrimesTelangana

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story