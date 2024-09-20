Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cybercrime becoming major threat, need technical expertise for safety: MoS

Rai was speaking at the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Hyderabad outskirts

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Sep 20 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Noting that cybercrime has emerged as a major threat, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday urged IPS officer trainees to lead the endeavour to address the digital challenges with technical expertise.
 
In this context, cyber forensic lab and other initiatives have been taken by the Centre, he said.
 

Rai was speaking at the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Hyderabad outskirts.
 
He quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as saying that technology would have an important role in managing internal security in the future.
 
That's why, police technology mission has been set up, he said.
 
Noting that terrorism and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have been controlled to a great extent, the Minister said young officers face the challenge of rooting out the remaining portion of terror and make sure that the twin scourges do not raise their ugly heads again.
 

On harnessing technology and training received by the officer trainees, he said the investigation of any case should not draw any particular boundary.
 
He opined that the country's internal security and law and order can be strengthened if investigators trace the origin of a crime and try to tackle a criminal's potential to harm peace in the country instead of taking them to the court of law.
 
Referring to the BNS and other new laws, he said they are more citizen-centric.
 
In his address, Rai urged the officer trainees to embrace the new laws with naturalness and with commitment to justice.
 
As the officer trainees play their role as guardians of law with the completion of their training, they should retain the qualities of honesty, courage and kindness, he added, The Parade marked the culmination of basic course training for 207 officer trainees, including 188 IPS officers and 19 foreign officers from countries like Nepal, Bhutan and others, with a notable 58 lady officers among them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 20 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

