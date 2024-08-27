Telegram under scanner for extortion, gambling; messaging app may face ban

Days after Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris over his app’s moderation policies, the Indian government has launched an investigation into extortion and gambling allegations against the company.

The future of Telegram, which has over five million registered users in India, will depend on the findings of the investigation, according to a MoneyControl report. The messaging app may face a ban if the investigation identifies grounds for such action.

The investigation is being conducted by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The ministries are examining the app’s peer-to-peer (P2P) communications.

So far, Telegram has not issued a statement regarding the investigation in India. Notably, Telegram complies with India’s Information Technology (IT) Rules, which require platforms to appoint a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer, as well as publish monthly compliance reports.

Tryst with controversies



The popular messaging app Telegram was launched in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov. The app has grown significantly, boasting over 950 million users worldwide as of 2024.

In recent months, several exams, including UGC-NET, MPPSC, UP Police Constable Recruitment, and NEET-UG, have been tainted by paper leak scandals, with Telegram frequently being at the centre of these controversies. The app has also been implicated as a major source of leaked and false information during the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Telegram’s security features allow users to maintain anonymity, keeping their identities – such as name, number, and photo – confidential based on their settings. This makes it easier for individuals to commit crimes, such as leaking exam papers, without being caught.

Pavel Durov’s arrest



French authorities arrested Pavel Durov, co-founder and CEO of the secure messaging app Telegram, at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday (August 24).

Durov – who holds French citizenship in addition to Emirati, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Russian (the country of his birth) citizenship – was arrested as he disembarked from his private jet after returning from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

French investigators had issued a warrant for Durov’s arrest as part of an inquiry into allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, the promotion of terrorism, and cyberbullying.

Following the arrest, Telegram issued a statement saying, “Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently within Europe. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and a source of vital information. We are awaiting a prompt resolution to this situation.”