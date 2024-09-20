Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Saddened, disturbed by Tirupati temple ladoo controversy': Congress

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has sparked a controversy by alleging that under his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, adulterated ghee was used in ladoos at Tirupati's temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: Health Minister JP Nadda has asked Naidu for a report on the issue.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Amid the controversy surrounding Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that ‘beef tallow’ and fish oil were used in the preparation of ladoos at the famous Tirupati temple during Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure, Congress Media Incharge Pawan Khera expressed concern on Friday, calling the issue deeply disturbing and upsetting for everyone.

“It is a very disturbing report that has saddened us all, as crores of people, including myself, are devotees of Lord Tirupati. Justice should be delivered as soon as possible…more details need to come out,” Khera said.

Health Minister JP Nadda has asked Naidu for a report on the issue.

The row erupted after Naidu alleged on Wednesday that under his predecessor, Reddy, substandard ingredients were being used for making ladoos at the popular temple located in Andhra Pradesh. Citing a lab report, he claimed that samples were sent for testing and it has been confirmed that the adulterated ghee contained ‘beef tallow’, lard and fish oil. Reddy’s YSRCP has rejected the claims, condemning Naidu for attempting to gain a political advantage from the situation.
A lab report that is being shared by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), purportedly confirms that the ghee sample was adulterated. However, neither the Andhra government nor Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, have officially confirmed the report.

Earlier, AP Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila called for a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sharmila and Reddy are siblings. As the row intensified, Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi also called for an investigation. 

Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam has demanded legal action against Reddy while Andhra BJP, a Naidu ally, said that the incident had created anguish among all Hindus.
Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduY S Jaganmohan ReddyTirumalaVenkateshwara Tirupati templeBS Web ReportsAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

