Cyclone Asna to move West-Northwest away from Indian Coast in 24 hrs : IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning that the cyclone "Asna," a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, causing heavy rains in Gujarat, is likely to move West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian sea and away from the Indian Coast during the next 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD stated that the deep depression has been moving at a speed of 14 km per hour with a latitude of 23.6° N and a longitude of 66.4°E, 250 km West of Naliya in Gujarat, 160 km South-South West of Karachi in Pakistan, and 350 km East- Southeast of Pasni in Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav said that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar would receive light to moderate rains.

The regions of Kachchh received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with the state receiving 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the IMD scientist.

"Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today.", Yadav said in a statement.

On Thursday a heavy rainfall warning was issued for the areas of Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts.

Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.