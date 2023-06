During a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was provided with all of the information regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. Additionally, he extended his concern regarding the safety of the Gir Forest's wild animals. On June 15, severe Cyclone Biparjoy hit the Kutch-Saurashtra region. On June 16, reports says that it had damaged a portion of the Gravita plant in Mundra. The company has suspended operations for a few days, despite the fact that the amount of the damage has not yet been determined until the weather conditions return to normal. In addition, the business stated that it has full insurance coverage and has informed the insurance company of the damage.



Cyclone Biparjoy: Impact



In terms of deaths, the Gujarat landfall resulted in 22 injuries and two deaths. In Gujarat, cyclone "Biparjoy" was responsible for the deaths of 24 animals and injured 23 people, according to reports. However, there are currently no reports of death rate in Kutch. In the meantime, the cyclone caused power outages in 1092 villages in the Saurashtra-Kutch region. According to the details, 5,120 electricity poles were knocked down, 186 TCs were damaged, and 2502 feeders were damaged. 45 villages in Maliya tehsil and 45 villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district are without power due to a power outage. There are a total of 1,000 villages without power. According to reports, power had been restored in 3,580 villages by Friday noon. The authorities are working to restore power supply in the affected areas.