Cyclone Biporjoy: Govt completes evacuation of vessels, coastal communities

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
As western India prepares for cyclone Biporjoy, the Centre, along with disaster management authorities has completed the evacuation of port-residing communities and vessels from the coast. The Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said that around 3,000 people living in Port areas had been evacuated, and evacuation of cargo vessels had also been completed. 
“The rest shelters, with a capacity to accommodate 5000 to 6000 persons, have been set up at Gopalpuri colony. All necessary items like drinking water, food packets, medical support etc. are being organised and kept at this shelter. Doctors from the port hospital have been deputed to treat those who need care,” a statement from the shipping ministry said.

The developments were reported to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a meeting held on Wednesday to review preparedness for the cyclone. Turbulence in the sea has already reached serious levels and high tidal waves have been seen at the coast of Gujarat.
For ensuring minimum losses to material properties, inward movement of vessels as well as all anchored vessels have already sailed out of the Gulf of Kachchh and evacuation of the remaining vessels from the berths have also been completed, the ministry said.

Port authorities are looking at ways to minimise damage to fishing harbours and ensure rapid restoration of services.
Meanwhile, 69 trains stand cancelled in the Western Railway zone, with 33 trains being short-terminated. Transport infrastructure is expected to be severely hit with the arrival of the cyclone.

The Union Power ministry also sought the assistance of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) to extend all possible support in terms of restoration of state transmission lines and distribution network.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

