Tourism in Rajasthan tiger reserves to be closed on every Wed from July 1

Tourism activities in all four tiger reserves in Rajasthan will remain closed every Wednesday from July 1, officials said.

The one-day week-off was announced on the basis of an order by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar said. "It will be implemented in all the four tiger reserves of the state from July 1," Tomar said.

He also said that tourists who had made any advanced bookings in any of the tiger reserves for any Wednesday after July 1 will be given a refund.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (Sawai Madhopur), Sariska Tiger Reserve (Alwar), Mukundra Tiger Reserve (Kota) and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (Bundi) are the four tiger reserves in the state.