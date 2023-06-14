Home / India News / GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd will contribute 10 per cent each for Rs 6,250 crore Hyderabad Airport Metro Project.

IANS Hyderabad
GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd will contribute 10 per cent each for Rs 6,250 crore Hyderabad Airport Metro Project.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said on Wednesday that the project is estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore and it will be funded totally by the Telangana government, along with 10 per cent each contributions by HMDA and GMR Airport

Addressing a pre-bid meeting for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project, he explained the importance and salient features of the Airport Metro project to the prospective bidders.

The pre-bid meeting was held as a sequel to the global tenders invited for selection of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project and the technical teams of 13 national and global companies participated in the meeting. They included L&T, Alstom, Siemens, Tata Projects, IRCON, RVNL, BEML, PANDROL Rahee technologies etc.

Reddy stated that most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc, have been completed and soil testing is in full swing. As per the updated survey and alignment fixation, now the 31 km corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km. It will have 9 stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal.

The prospective bidders' queries pertaining to the civil structures, rolling stock (trains), signaling and train control systems, performance indices, technical specifications etc., were discussed at length in the meeting and clarifications were given by the MD and his technical team.

The selected EPC Contractor must start the ground works latest by September 2023 and complete the project in 3 years.

--IANS

ms/vd

Also Read

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra: GM Rao

ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR

Gem, jewellery exports fall by 10.7% to Rs 22,693.41 crore in May

Tourism in Rajasthan tiger reserves to be closed on every Wed from July 1

DDA gives nod to sell 40 HIG flats to Delhi's PWD, says officials

Election Commission team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness

3rd meet of G20 Digital Economy concludes, India signs MoUs with 4 nations

Topics :AirportsHyderabad

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story