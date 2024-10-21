Cyclone Dana: Landfall expected near Puri, heavy rainfall likely in Bengal

A cyclonic storm is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Odisha's coastline region between October 23 and October 25. Early this morning (05:30 am), the IMD reported that an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea had strengthened into a low-pressure system over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjacent north Andaman Sea. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cyclone Dana: Insights Until October 21, the Andaman Sea is predicted to experience squally weather with moderate to rough seas. The Central Bay of Bengal is expected to witness severe rough sea conditions from October 22 to 24 due to wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h with gusts of up to 55 km/h.

It is likely to shift west-northwest, develop into a depression by the morning of October 22, and then strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23. After that, it is expected to head north-west and arrive by October 24 offshores of West Bengal and Odisha in the north-west Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Dana: Overview

By October 21, the fishermen were urged to return to shore. According to the IMD, transportation may be disrupted by localised road floods and waterlogging in low-lying regions. Kutcha roads may sustain minor damage.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph with gusts up to 55 kmph is expected to dominate the Bay of Bengal on October 21–22, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra on October 19.

Cyclone Dana: Official statements

The IMD stated recently, “A low pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal".

According to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the system is probably going to develop into a powerful cyclonic storm. According to him, significant to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of Odisha starting on October 23.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he further added to the local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha administration is getting ready to address the unfavourable conditions brought on by severe weather in coastal areas as the cyclone approaches. To ensure adequate preparedness, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review conference with top officials.

How was the Odisha cyclone named ‘Dana’?

Saudi Arabia gave its name to the cyclone that was headed for Odisha. As one of the 14 countries listed under the WMO's tropical cyclone naming system for the North Indian Ocean, the country provided the name. The Arabic origin of the name "Dana" means "generosity" or "bounty."