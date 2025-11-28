Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT arrests senior TTD official

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrested senior TTD engineering department official in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu-ghee adulteration case, an SIT official said.

Guntur Range I G Sarvasresti Tripathi said that the arrested person RSSVR Subrahmanyam had earlier served as the General Manager (Procurement) at TTD and was responsible for procuring key materials, including the ghee used for preparing laddus.

The Supreme Court on September 26 had stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which observed that the CBI Director had violated the apex court's directions by appointing an officer outside the SIT to probe allegations of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the famed TTD laddu prasadam.

On June 6, TTD initiated legal action against multiple unauthorised entities found selling or promoting products under the "Tirupati Laddu" name in violation of its registered Geographical Indication (GI), TDP said in a press release. Legal notices were served through Sahadeva Law Chambers to several online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited, for unauthorised commercial exploitation of the Tirupati Laddu name and falsely associating their offerings with the temple. Earlier in February 2025, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).