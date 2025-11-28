Home / India News / Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT arrests senior TTD official

Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT arrests senior TTD official

Guntur Range I G Sarvasresti Tripathi said that the arrested person RSSVR Subrahmanyam had earlier served as the General Manager (Procurement) at TTD and was responsible for procuring key materials

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Earlier in February 2025, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrested senior TTD engineering department official in connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu-ghee adulteration case, an SIT official said.

Guntur Range I G Sarvasresti Tripathi said that the arrested person RSSVR Subrahmanyam had earlier served as the General Manager (Procurement) at TTD and was responsible for procuring key materials, including the ghee used for preparing laddus.

The Supreme Court on September 26 had stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which observed that the CBI Director had violated the apex court's directions by appointing an officer outside the SIT to probe allegations of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the famed TTD laddu prasadam.

On June 6, TTD initiated legal action against multiple unauthorised entities found selling or promoting products under the "Tirupati Laddu" name in violation of its registered Geographical Indication (GI), TDP said in a press release.

Legal notices were served through Sahadeva Law Chambers to several online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited, for unauthorised commercial exploitation of the Tirupati Laddu name and falsely associating their offerings with the temple.

Earlier in February 2025, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the ghee supplied, and according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TirupatiTirupati templeTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsCBI

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

