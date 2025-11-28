Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 405 at 8 am. Nineteen out of 39 stations in Delhi logged readings in the ‘severe’ range, while the majority of the rest hovered close to 400. Only two stations reported readings below 300 or in the ‘poor’ category.

The citywide average AQI stood at 384, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the 13th straight day, despite a brief phase of improvement that prompted the relaxation of curbs.

As per the CPCB scale, an AQI of 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Schools return to full offline mode Offline classes have resumed across all schools in the capital after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-3 restrictions. The Directorate of Education issued a circular revoking hybrid-mode guidelines and directed schools to immediately switch back to physical teaching. Hybrid learning had been introduced for students up to Class 5 earlier this month when pollution levels peaked. Delhi Metro deploys anti-smog guns at construction sites The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed 82 anti-smog guns to control dust at its project sites, making their use mandatory in all civil construction contracts. DMRC claimed it was among the first major agencies in the region to adopt this dust-suppression technology.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi fined DMRC ₹3.8 lakh with 28 challans for alleged violations on Mehrauli–Badarpur Road, but DMRC said only a small section is under its control and environmental rules are being followed. The Delhi government has also mandated anti-smog guns for large commercial buildings with more than five floors or over 3,000 sq. metres built-up area. These will be required throughout the year, barring the monsoon period. Forecast looks grim as temperature drops The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that pollution levels will stay in the ‘very poor’ range until November 28 and could oscillate between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ over the following six days.