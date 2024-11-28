Talks held for changing Cong prez, cabinet reshuffle: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said there are also talks regarding change in state Congress president along with the cabinet reshuffle, and it is for the party leadership to decide on these matters.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has completed four years as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), is currently on an extension in the post.

"State Congress president (Shivakumar) has gone to Delhi. I have come to know that the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) is also going today. There is a Congress working committee meeting tomorrow. They are going for that. After the meeting, I don't know whether they will discuss with the high command regarding the cabinet reshuffle," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Along with that (cabinet reshuffle) we are also hearing talks about changing the state Congress president. So, on these two things, what decision the CM and the president will take in consultation with high command, I don't know." While Siddaramaiah is leaving for the national capital this evening, Shivakumar is already there.

To a question on changing KPCC president, Parameshwara, who had earlier held the responsibility, said, he has only heard talks about it, but not sure it is at what stage.

"As there are talks regarding a cabinet reshuffle, there are also talks about changing the KPCC president. It is left to the high command. They will take a decision in consultation with the chief minister and incumbent president," he said.

Asked if his portfolio would be changed during the cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said, it is for the high command to decide.

More From This Section

"So far, I have abided by the high command's decisions and fulfilled the responsibilities they have given to me for the last 35 years. I'm ready to continue to do that," he added.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is seen as one of the contenders for the KPCC president post, on Wednesday said party presidentship is not an easy job. It is a difficult task and a responsibility to handle.

Speculations were rife about a possible cabinet reshuffle and evaluation of the performance of the ministers, ever since the Lok Sabha poll results. There has also been a demand from a section of MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the cabinet. Some have even openly expressed their wish to become ministers.