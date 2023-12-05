Home / India News / Cyclone Michaung: Massive waterlogging in Chennai, Koovam River rages

Fields in several parts of Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh were submerged due to rainfall and waterlogging as an impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
As Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, Chennai city faces massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in the state while the Koovam River rages as water from nearby lakes is released into it.

The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River.

Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

As the cyclone moves away from Tamil Nadu, people were seen walking on the water-logged roads to buy essential things.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam."

It further said that Cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph.

"As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD added.

The IMD said that as the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies overland. 

Fields in several parts of Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh were submerged due to rainfall and waterlogging as an impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung.

Cyclonic Storm Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of the state between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, made enquiries on the damage wrought by the heavy showers amid the approaching cyclone while also taking stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations and the state's preparedness to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm.

The CM also enquired about the food and other facilities provided to civilians sheltered in relief camps during a phone call to state ministers Sekar Babu, KN Nehru, and EV Velu and DMK MLAs Dr Ezhilan, Karunanidhi, E Parandaman and S Arvind Ramesh.

The progress of the cyclone is being tracked closely and its potential impact assessed, police said on Monday, adding that the approaching storm has already claimed five lives and injured one in separate incidents across Chennai.

Chennai Airfield remains closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

