National TB elimination programme includes Mylab's advanced diagnostic kit

The National TB Elimination Programme has incorporated Mylab’s PathoDetect TM MTB RIF & INH Resistance Detection Kit. This multidrug-resistant TB test is now integrated into the Ni-kshay portal, aligning with the nation's efforts to eliminate TB by 2025.

This manual-intervention free test provides capabilities for the quick and precise identification of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), an obstacle in the global efforts to eradicate tuberculosis. The test is also designed to detect resistance to Rifampicin (RIF) and Isoniazid (INH), two first-line drugs crucial for effective TB treatment.

India carries a significant burden of TB cases, with the annual TB cases rising by 19 per cent in 2021. MDR-TB poses an even greater challenge, with India contributing to one-fourth of the global burden. Timely and accurate diagnosis of MDR-TB is crucial for effective treatment and reducing its impact.

Commenting on this, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director and Co-founder of Mylab Discovery Solutions, stated, “The availability of MTB on the Ni-kshay platform represents a milestone in India's fight against TB. It will prove beneficial for the State authorities to report the TB cases. We have dedicated our efforts to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the critical aspects of screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB.



This includes the incorporation of our indigenous latent TB test, Cy-TB, into the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), as well as the integration of the MTB RIF & INH Resistance Detection Kit into NTEP, along with an AI-enabled portable X-ray device for TB screening.”