Cyclone Michaung: Stalin writes to PM, seeks relief fund of Rs 5,060 cr

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state

Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone affected areas on Wednesday morning | (Photo: PTI)
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

The letter will be given to PM Modi in person by DMK MP TR Baalu in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone affected areas on Wednesday morning.

In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung.

"The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers are working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!" CM Stalin said on X.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

"Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," the IMD said.

The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung has claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai police, through a release issued on December 5, stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods in the city.

According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.

Flood warning announcements through the public address system were also being made by GCP in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation for those living in the low-lying areas along the Adyar River bank, an official release stated.

The state officials were also trying their best to respond to distress messages on social media and extend timely and necessary assistance, sources said.

In an attempt to flush rainwater out of the city, another corporation of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, dispatched twelve 41-HP motors to Chennai for flood relief operations.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

