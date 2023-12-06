Home / India News / LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt
LiveNew Update

LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Key Events

9:46 AM

ZPM leader Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

9:38 AM

Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice in LS demanding discussion on Manipur

9:36 AM

As Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, flooding in Chennai claims 17 lives

11:04 AM

Congress' Sonia Gandhi reaches Parliament ahead of Day 3 of Winter session

10:54 AM

Rajput community calls for 'Rajasthan Bandh' over the murder of Karni Sena Chief

The Rajput community on Wednesday called for a state wide bandh over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals

10:50 AM

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.

The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.

10:28 AM

Here's what Anurag Thakur had to say after Digvijaya Singh questioned EVMs

10:19 AM

Home Ministry's I4C division recommends to ban over 100 websites involved in job frauds

I4C division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), had last week identified and recommended to ban over 100 websites involved in organized investment and task based - part time job frauds.
 

10:15 AM

China raises stakes in cyberscam crackdown in Myanmar, though loopholes remain

China is ramping up a crackdown on online scams operated by criminal syndicates in border areas of military-ruled Myanmar in an effort that has included a shootout, confession videos and national TV broadcasts of arrests of high-profile suspects.

But the drive has been confined to a limited area and appears unlikely to root out the kingpins behind the human trafficking and other illicit activities aimed at cheating people of their savings via phone calls and online overtures, schemes that are thought to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue a year.

9:46 AM

ZPM leader Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

After winning the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party will meet the state Governor today and stake claim to form the government.

Lalduhoma will meet Governor Hari Babau Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl today at around 10:30 am.

9:39 AM

RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session

The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.

According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday.

 

9:38 AM

Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice in LS demanding discussion on Manipur

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and demanded a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur amid claims from the state and central leadership that Manipur is inching towards peace and normalcy.
 
"There is an urgent need to review the current situation and discuss the roadmap for bringing back peace and normalcy in the region," Gogoi said in his notice.

9:36 AM

As Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, flooding in Chennai claims 17 lives

The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.
 
The Greater Chennai police, through a release issued on December 5, Tuesday, stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods in the city.
Topics :Nirmala SitharamanMizoram Assembly electionsZoram People's MovementMizoram state assembly electionCycloneChennaiTamil NaduDeath tollFloodsRajya SabhaParliament winter sessionwinter sessionIndian EconomyGaurav GogoiCongressLok SabhaDerek O’BrienTMCAll India Trinamool CongressManipur

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:32 AM IST

