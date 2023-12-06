LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

After winning the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party will meet the state Governor today and stake claim to form the government. Lalduhoma will meet Governor Hari Babau Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl today at around 10:30 am. ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4. After leading ZPM to a landslide victory in Mizoram, party chief Lalduhoma, who is set to take over from Zoramthanga as the next chief minister, said the state's youth were fed up with the incumbent, the Mizo National Front (MNF), and wanted a new regime to come in with fresh ideas and principles. The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday. The Greater Chennai police, through a release issued on December 5, Tuesday, stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods in the city. According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered. As Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage. The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday. According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, sources said. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and demanded a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur amid claims from the state and central leadership that Manipur is inching towards peace and normalcy. "There is an urgent need to review the current situation and discuss the roadmap for bringing back peace and normalcy in the region," Gogoi said in his notice. The Congress MP stated that a firing incident was reported in Manipur's Tengnoupal on Monday, after which the Assam Rifles initiated an operation in the area, following which, 13 bodies were recovered in Tengnoupal district.