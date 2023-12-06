Home / India News / Michaung weakens, to transform into well-marked low pressure in 6 hours

Michaung weakens, to transform into well-marked low pressure in 6 hours

The weather system is expected to move northwards and further weaken into a well marked low pressure area in the next six hours, the official said

File image
Press Trust of India Amaravati

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung that ravaged parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday has now weakened into a depression and moved northwards, said a Meteorological official on Wednesday.

The weather system is expected to move northwards and further weaken into a well marked low pressure area in the next six hours, the official said.

It moved at a speed of 11 km per hour in the past six hours until 5:30 am and lay centred over northeast Telangana, adjoining south Chhattisgarh, south interior Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the official added. The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Michaung) over central coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 5:30 am on December 6 near latitude 17.4 degrees north and longitude 80.5 degrees east, Amaravati Meteorological Centre head Stella Kiran told PTI. The weather system is about 50 km east to northeast of Khammam, 110 km north to northeast of Gannavaram and 250 km south of Jagdalpur.

Under the influence of the depression, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, for the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru. Meanwhile, several parts of the state continue to be cloudy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm earlier today, says IMD

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD

Michaung intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains in Andhra

Cyclone Tej likely to transform into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm today: IMD

Weapons, war-like stores recovered by forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

LIVE: As Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, 17 killed in Chennai floods

RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session

Karnataka's Vijayapura tragedy: Rs 7 lakh announced for victim's family

Nepal court convicts 2 for involvement in planting bomb on Indian train

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CycloneIMDAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:48 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story