Home / India News / Cyclone Remal: 24 blocks impacted, 15,000 houses damaged in West Bengal

Cyclone Remal: 24 blocks impacted, 15,000 houses damaged in West Bengal

At least 2,140 trees were uprooted in different parts of the state which also witnessed the falling of 337 electric poles, he added

Cyclone Remal
The affected areas included Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagard Island, Diamond Harbour, Fraserganj, Bakkhali and Mandarmani.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the southern coastal areas of West Bengal, were affected by Cyclone Remal, a senior official of the state government said on Monday.

At least 2,140 trees were uprooted in different parts of the state which also witnessed the falling of 337 electric poles, he added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the initial evaluation, at least 14,941 houses were damaged, out of which 13,938 were partially affected while 1,003 were destroyed, he said.

"The figures will probably increase after another round of evaluation. Our officials in the districts are working and the process of evaluation is still on. The estimation of the damage is being calculated," the official told PTI.
 

The administration had shifted 2,07,060 people to the 1,438 safe shelters, he said, adding that at the moment there are 77,288 people.

"There are 341 gruel kitchens being operated at the moment. We have distributed 17,738 tarpaulin to the affected people in the coastal and low-lying areas," he said.

The affected areas included Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagard Island, Diamond Harbour, Fraserganj, Bakkhali and Mandarmani.

At least two persons were killed in West Bengal and its coastal areas suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour, officials said.
 

Also Read

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Cyclone Remal update: IMD issues red alert in Tripura; 3 injured in Kolkata

PM Modi chairs meeting to review response, preparedness for Cyclone Remal

Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to hit Bengal tonight

Bengal braced for Cyclone Remal, with Amphan lessons; PM chairs meeting

Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen's blood sample

Delhi govt to direct hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8: Bharadwaj

'PM Modi will use his biological story to evade ED', says Rahul Gandhi

Court extends ED remand of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam for 3 more days

Nehru's 60th Death Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by India's First PM

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CycloneWest Bengal

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story