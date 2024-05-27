Cyclone Remal update: IMD issues red alert in Tripura; 3 injured in Kolkata

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tripura's Sepahijala and Gumati districts in anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds due to Cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday.

In addition to the red alert in these two districts, an orange alert has been sounded for the remaining six districts of the northeastern state, predicting heavy rain and gusty winds. This alert advises residents to be prepared for potentially severe weather conditions.

"Sepahijala and Gumati districts can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall today," stated Partha Roy, director of the Indian Meteorological Department in Agartala, in an interview with PTI. "The other six districts, including South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West districts, which were previously under a red alert, are now under an orange alert."

The IMD has warned that thunderstorms are likely to occur across these regions due to the cyclone. "Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, are expected in many areas, particularly in the South, Gumati, Sepahijala, Dhalai, and Khowai districts," Roy added.

Despite these warnings, the northeastern state is not expected to experience the full brunt of Cyclone Remal. The cyclone made landfall in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, which are significantly distant from Tripura.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged residents to stay vigilant. "The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. Both state and district administrations are prepared to tackle the situation. I appeal to the people to remain on high alert during this period," he said in a Facebook post.

The IMD reported that after landfall over West Bengal and Bangladesh, Cyclone Remal will continue to move northwards for some time before veering north-northeastwards and gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm. This trajectory is expected to lessen its impact on Tripura.

Cyclone Remal: Seven dead in Bangladesh

At least seven people were killed, and millions were left without power as Cyclone Remal lashed the coasts of Bangladesh with winds up to 120 kph and storm surges that inundated hundreds of villages.

The cyclone weakened into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, sustaining wind speeds of 80-90 kph after making landfall around midnight on Sunday. It brought torrential rain to areas including Barisal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Satkhira, and Chattogram. In Patuakhali, a person was washed away by a storm surge while trying to bring his family to a shelter. Another fatality occurred in Satkhira, where a person fell while seeking cover during the storm.

Cyclone Remal: Power outages, evacuations in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board reported that power was cut off to approximately 15 million people in coastal areas to minimise damage from the cyclone. The outages lasted over 12 hours in some regions, with electricity workers prepared to restore power once conditions improved. Biswanath Sikder, chief engineer of planning and operation, noted that the storm was still ongoing as of 9:45 am in the coastal areas.

Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday to ensure safety.

According to the Bangladesh Met Department, the cyclone is expected to continue its northward trajectory, bringing increased rainfall and weakening within the next 2-3 hours.

Cyclone Remal: Three injured in Kolkata, West Bengal

In Kolkata, three people were injured, and vehicular movement was disrupted due to uprooted trees in various parts of the city. Reports of uprooted trees came from Southern Avenue, Lake Place, Chetla, D L Khan Road, Dufferin Road, Ballygunge Road, New Alipore, Behala, Jadavpur, Golpark, Hatibagan, Jagat Mukherjee Park, and College Street, as well as the adjoining Salt Lake area. Around 68 trees were uprooted in Kolkata, and another 75 were in nearby Salt Lake and Rajarhat areas. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Southern Avenue, Lake View Road, Pratapaditya Road, Tollygunge Phari, Alipore, and Central Avenue, causing traffic diversions.

Injuries were reported in the Maniktala area, although the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Cyclone Remal: WB Sealdah division implements emergency measures

The Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway implemented several emergency measures in anticipation of Cyclone Remal. Emergency control rooms were established from May 25 to May 27, and pumps were installed at critical locations to prevent waterlogging.

Public announcements were frequently made at all stations. Additionally, DG sets and emergency lights were arranged at stations, and tree-cutting equipment was positioned at key locations. Tower wagons were readied with staff to address overhead equipment (OHE) issues quickly. Engineering, signal, and telecom staff were deployed at critical locations near the Bangladesh border, such as Namkhana, Diamond Harbour, Hasnabad, and Canning.

Train services in the Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway resumed at 9 am after a three-hour suspension in the morning.

Cyclone Remal: Flight operations resume

The IMD announced that Cyclone Remal had weakened into a cyclonic storm early Monday and was expected to weaken further. "Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal weakened into Cyclonic Storm at 0530 hrs on May 27, about 70 km northeast of Canning and 30 km west-southwest of Mongla. The system is likely to gradually weaken further," IMD posted on X.

Following the weakening of the cyclone, flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. "Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 0859 hrs, after being closed for flight operations yesterday in view of Cyclone Remal," the airport's official X handle posted.

