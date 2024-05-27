Home / India News / Rajkot game zone fire: 2 cops, civic staff among 5 suspended for negligence

The officials have been held responsible 'for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals,' stated a government release

Rajkot game zone fire
Charred remains after a fire broke out in a gaming zone, in Rajkot, Saturday, May 25, 2024. At least 16 persons were killed and several others injured in the massive fire. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, with immediate effect for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire which claimed 27 lives.

The officials have been held responsible "for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals," stated a government release.

Notably, it has emerged the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters on Sunday.
 

The government's action of suspending five officials comes a day after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the site where the fire erupted on Saturday and instructed the departments concerned to take strict and punitive action against those responsible for such a serious incident.

Those who have been suspended are Rajkot Municipal Corporation's town planning department assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planner for RMC Gautam Joshi, Rajkot Roads and Buildings department's deputy executive engineer MR Suma, and police inspectors VR Patel and NI Rathod, as per orders passed by the respective departments.
 

The fire at the TRP game zone in Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening killed 27 persons including children.

The police have arrested two persons and registered an FIR against six partners of the game zone and another accused on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, officials earlier said.

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie "man-made disaster".

The HC noted a stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The central government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.

Topics :RajkotGujarat governmentGujarat High Courtfire safetyfire break outs

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

