Home / India News / Cyclone Remal: Flights resume at Kolkata airport after 21 hrs of suspension

Cyclone Remal: Flights resume at Kolkata airport after 21 hrs of suspension

The last flight to depart from Kolkata airport on Sunday was at 12.16 pm

International flights
Representative image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flights services from the Kolkata airport resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of the cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday.

The first plane to depart on Monday was IndiGo's Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8.59 am, while the first one to land in Kolkata was SpiceJet's flight from Guwahati. It landed at 09.50 am, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Check-in was on for some other flights, the official said.

The last flight to depart from Kolkata airport on Sunday was at 12.16 pm.

Though the process of resuming flight operations has begun, it will take some more time for the situation to become normal, sources at the airport said.

The cyclone which made landfall around midnight on Sunday brought heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata.

The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

The precautionary measure was taken after a meeting of the stakeholders of the NSCBI Airport here on Saturday, the official said.

Also Read

Cyclonic storm Remal: Tripura govt issues red alert in four districts

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Cyclone Remal: Passengers face inconvenience as several flights halted

IndiGo airlines reschedules and cancels some flights due to Cyclone Remal

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata airport to suspend flights for 21 hrs from Sun noon

Arvind Kejriwal moves SC, seeks 7-day extension of bail for medical tests

Cyclone Remal: Assam braces for heavy rain, several districts on high alert

Here is how much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024

25 arrested for mob attack on Channagiri police station in Karnataka

LIVE news: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail on health grounds

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CycloneKolkata airportAviation IndiGoflights cancelledWest Bengal

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story