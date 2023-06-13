Cyclones, quakes, and floods: What makes NDRF a force of its kind

The NDRF’s mandate is clear: Prevent, or minimise, loss to life and property when the enemy is known. Provide rescue and relief at the earliest and to the utmost level possible when calamity, natural or otherwise, strikes unannounced. The force is not confined by state borders. Nor does it wait for outside orders to spring into action.

A severe cyclone is raging towards the Gujarat coast. Trains have been cancelled, boats have been firmly anchored and thousands are being evacuated. Cyclone Biparjoy, one of the longest Arabian Sea cyclones to turn its attention to India, promises to be a force to reckon with. Central and state machinery has been activated. And in the thick of the operation to tackle it is the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the world’s single-largest such force that stays on its toes 24x7, 365 days a year.