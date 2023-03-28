Home / India News / Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan

Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan

The billionaire Mistry family's estate is likely to soon change hands

Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Cyrus Mistry's assets may be divided among wife, sons Firoz and Zahan

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The billionaire Mistry family’s estate is likely to soon change hands. The assets in the name of Cyrus Mistry, who died in September last year, may soon be divided equally among his wife Rohiqa and so

Topics :Cyrus MistryTata Sons

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Also Read

Cyrus Mistry case: Everything you need to know about Anahita Pandole

Shapoor Mistry lone representative on boards of family investments firms

'Upper layer' NBFC tag for Tata Sons calls for a new compliance policy

1 year on: A snapshot of Air India's performance under the Tata group

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

India has potential to be world's skill capital: Rural Development Minister

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage

Hiring intent for manufacturing, services sector up 10% in Q1FY24: Report

Goods, services exports to cross $760 bn in FY23:, says Piyush Goyal

Next Story